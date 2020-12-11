Sony Music today releases Fargo - Year 4 (Soundtrack from the MGM/FXP Series) with music by Emmy Award-winning composer Jeff Russo. Available everywhere now, the album features score music written by Russo for the fourth installment of the award-winning MGM/FXP crime drama series. The album returns composer Jeff Russo to the franchise, having scored the previous three installments of the show and receiving the Emmy Award for his score to Fargo - Year 3 and two additional Emmy nominations for Year 1 and 2. Premiering on FX in September, the fourth season of Fargo stars Chris Rock, Jason Schwartzman, Salvatore Esposito, Ben Whishaw, Jessie Buckley, Jack Huston, E'myri Crutchfield, Andrew Bird, Anji White, Gaetano Bruno, Sean Fortunato, Jeremie Harris, Corey Hendrix, Matthew Elam, James Vincent Meredith, Francesco Acquaroli, Karen Aldridge, Kelsey Asbille, Tommaso Ragno, Glynn Turman and Timothy Olyphant and is available to stream in its entirety on FX on Hulu.

Of the soundtrack, composer Jeff Russo says, "Fargo is always something new to me. This year, in particular, these characters made for the most interesting musical puzzle which i find to be incredibly inspiring."