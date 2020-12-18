Announced this week were new composer assignments for Harry Gregson-Williams (The Last Duel), Daniel Pemberton (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2) and Marco Beltrami (Venom: Let There Be Carnage), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 35 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): Fatale (Geoff Zanelli) and Monster Hunter (Paul Haslinger).

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Walter Murphy (Ted, Family Guy) is turning 68 tomorrow, December 19.

- David Michael Frank (Hard to Kill, Out for Justice) is turning 72 on Monday, December 21.

- Devonte Hynes (Queen & Slim, We Are Who We Are) is turning 35 on Wednesday, December 23.