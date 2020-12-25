Announced this week were new composer assignments for Alexandre Desplat (Eiffel), Christopher Benstead (Wrath of Man) and Marco Beltrami (American Night), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 15 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): News of the World (James Newton Howard), Pinocchio (Dario Marianelli), Promising Young Woman (Anthony Willis) and Wonder Woman 1984 (Hans Zimmer).

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Christian Henson (The Devil's Double, Triangle) is turning 49 today.

- Ira Newborn (Planes, Trains & Automobiles, The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!) is turning 71 on tomorrow, December 26.

- Roger Neill (Beginners, 20th Century Women) is turning 57 on December 26.

- Richard Band (Re-Animator, From Beyond) is turning 62 on Monday, December 28.

- Ryan Shore (Prime, Harvard Man) is turning 46 on Tuesday, December 29.