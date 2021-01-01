Announced this week were new composer assignments for Alan Silvestri (Pinocchio), Henry Jackman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) and David Sardy (Ida Red), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 15 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Christopher Lennertz (Horrible Bosses, Ride Along) is turning 48 tomorrow, January 2.

- Van Dyke Parks (Wild Bill, The Company) is turning 77 on Sunday, January 3.

- Michael Hoenig (The Blob, Dark Skies) is turning 68 on Monday, January 4.

- Aaron Zigman (The Notebook, John Q) is turning 58 on Wednesday, January 6.

- Clint Mansell (Black Swan, Requiem for a Dream) is turning 58 on Thursday, January 7.