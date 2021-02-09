Oscar Shortlists in Music Categories Announced
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences today announced shortlists in consideration for the 93rd Oscars in nine categories, including Music (Original Score and Original Song).
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
Fifteen scores will advance in the Original Score category for the 93rd Academy Awards. One hundred thirty-six scores were eligible in the category. Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.
The scores, listed in alphabetical order by film title, are:
Ammonite
Blizzard of Souls
Da 5 Bloods
The Invisible Man
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
The Little Things
Mank
The Midnight Sky
Minari
Mulan
News of the World
Soul
Tenet
The Trial of the Chicago 7
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
Fifteen songs will advance in the Original Song category for the 93rd Academy Awards. One hundred five songs were eligible in the category. Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.
The original songs, along with the motion picture in which each song is featured, are listed below in alphabetical order by film title and song title:
"Turntables" from All In: The Fight for Democracy
"See What You've Done" from Belly of the Beast
"Wuhan Flu" from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
"Husavik" from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
"Never Break" from Giving Voice
"Make It Work" from Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
"Fight For You" from Judas and the Black Messiah
"Io Sì (Seen)" from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
"Rain Song" from Minari
"Show Me Your Soul" from Mr. Soul!
"Loyal Brave True" from Mulan
"Free" from The One and Only Ivan
"Speak Now" from One Night in Miami...
"Green" from Sound of Metal
"Hear My Voice" from []The Trial of the Chicago 7[]
Nominations voting begins on Friday, March 5, 2021, and concludes on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards will be announced on Monday, March 15, 2021.
The 93rd Oscars® will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.
