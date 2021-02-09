The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences today announced shortlists in consideration for the 93rd Oscars in nine categories, including Music (Original Score and Original Song).

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

Fifteen scores will advance in the Original Score category for the 93rd Academy Awards. One hundred thirty-six scores were eligible in the category. Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The scores, listed in alphabetical order by film title, are:

Ammonite

Blizzard of Souls

Da 5 Bloods

The Invisible Man

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

The Little Things

Mank

The Midnight Sky

Minari

Mulan

News of the World

Soul

Tenet

The Trial of the Chicago 7

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

Fifteen songs will advance in the Original Song category for the 93rd Academy Awards. One hundred five songs were eligible in the category. Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The original songs, along with the motion picture in which each song is featured, are listed below in alphabetical order by film title and song title:

"Turntables" from All In: The Fight for Democracy

"See What You've Done" from Belly of the Beast

"Wuhan Flu" from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

"Husavik" from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

"Never Break" from Giving Voice

"Make It Work" from Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

"Fight For You" from Judas and the Black Messiah

"Io Sì (Seen)" from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

"Rain Song" from Minari

"Show Me Your Soul" from Mr. Soul!

"Loyal Brave True" from Mulan

"Free" from The One and Only Ivan

"Speak Now" from One Night in Miami...

"Green" from Sound of Metal

"Hear My Voice" from []The Trial of the Chicago 7[]

Nominations voting begins on Friday, March 5, 2021, and concludes on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

Nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards will be announced on Monday, March 15, 2021.

The 93rd Oscars® will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.