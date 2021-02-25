The Guild of Music Supervisors announced today the nominees of their 11th annual award ceremony celebrating outstanding achievement in the craft of Music Supervision in film, television, games, advertising, and trailers. Maureen Crowe, the founding President of the Guild of Music Supervisors, will receive the organization's prestigious Legacy Award, honoring those music supervisors who have excelled within the craft of music supervision.

Announced earlier, this year's Icon Award honoree will be the legendary Quincy Jones. Jones and Crowe will receive their honors at the 11th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards taking place virtually on Sunday, April 11th.

Here are the nominations in the major film categories:

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED OVER 25 MILLION DOLLARS
Jonathan Leahy - Bill & Ted Face The Music 
Becky Bentham  Eurovision
Julia Michels - Jingle Jangle 
Tom MacDougall - Soul 
Angela Leus (uncredited) - Trolls World Tour

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED UNDER 25 MILLION DOLLARS
Season Kent - Happiest Season 
Linda Cohen - The High Note 
Dan Wilcox - I'm Your Woman 
Kevin Edelman - I Still Believe 
Dawn Sutter Madell - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED UNDER 10 MILLION DOLLARS
Tracy McKnight - The Half Of It 
Liz Gallacher - Military Wives 
Robin Urdang - Palm Springs 
Susan Jacobs - Promising Young Woman

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED UNDER 5 MILLION DOLLARS
Jessica Moore - Babyteeth 
Greg Danylyshyn - Burden 
Dondrea Erauw, Michael Perlmutter - The Cuban 
Joe Rodríguez & Javier Nuño - I'm No Longer Here (Ya No Estoy Aquí)
Adèle Ho, Graham Kurzner - Yellow Rose

BEST SONG WRITTEN AND/OR RECORDED FOR A FILM
"Turntables" from All In: The Fight for Democracy 
Writer: George "George 2.0" A. Peters II, Janelle "Django Jane" Monáe, Nathaniel Irvin III
Performed By: Janelle Monáe 
Music Supervisor: Andrew Gross

"Love Myself" from The High Note
Writer: Greg Kurstin, Sarah Aarons
Performed By: Tracee Ellis Ross
Music Supervisor: Linda Cohen

"Make It Work" from Jingle Jangle
Writer: John Stephens 
Performed By: Forest Whitaker, Anika Noni Rose
Music Supervisor: Julia Michels

"Carried Me with You" from Onward 
Writer: Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth
Performed By: Brandi Carlile
 Music Supervisor: Tom MacDougall

"Hear My Voice" from The Trial of Chicago 7
Writer: Celeste Waite, Daniel Pemberton
Performed By: Celeste 
Music Supervisor: Peter Afterman, Alison Litton

Visit www.gmsawards.com for the nominations in all categories.