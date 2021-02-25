The Guild of Music Supervisors announced today the nominees of their 11th annual award ceremony celebrating outstanding achievement in the craft of Music Supervision in film, television, games, advertising, and trailers. Maureen Crowe, the founding President of the Guild of Music Supervisors, will receive the organization's prestigious Legacy Award, honoring those music supervisors who have excelled within the craft of music supervision.

Announced earlier, this year's Icon Award honoree will be the legendary Quincy Jones. Jones and Crowe will receive their honors at the 11th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards taking place virtually on Sunday, April 11th.

Here are the nominations in the major film categories:

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED OVER 25 MILLION DOLLARS

Jonathan Leahy - Bill & Ted Face The Music

Becky Bentham  Eurovision

Julia Michels - Jingle Jangle

Tom MacDougall - Soul

Angela Leus (uncredited) - Trolls World Tour

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED UNDER 25 MILLION DOLLARS

Season Kent - Happiest Season

Linda Cohen - The High Note

Dan Wilcox - I'm Your Woman

Kevin Edelman - I Still Believe

Dawn Sutter Madell - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED UNDER 10 MILLION DOLLARS

Tracy McKnight - The Half Of It

Liz Gallacher - Military Wives

Robin Urdang - Palm Springs

Susan Jacobs - Promising Young Woman

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED UNDER 5 MILLION DOLLARS

Jessica Moore - Babyteeth

Greg Danylyshyn - Burden

Dondrea Erauw, Michael Perlmutter - The Cuban

Joe Rodríguez & Javier Nuño - I'm No Longer Here (Ya No Estoy Aquí)

Adèle Ho, Graham Kurzner - Yellow Rose

BEST SONG WRITTEN AND/OR RECORDED FOR A FILM

"Turntables" from All In: The Fight for Democracy

Writer: George "George 2.0" A. Peters II, Janelle "Django Jane" Monáe, Nathaniel Irvin III

Performed By: Janelle Monáe

Music Supervisor: Andrew Gross

"Love Myself" from The High Note

Writer: Greg Kurstin, Sarah Aarons

Performed By: Tracee Ellis Ross

Music Supervisor: Linda Cohen

"Make It Work" from Jingle Jangle

Writer: John Stephens

Performed By: Forest Whitaker, Anika Noni Rose

Music Supervisor: Julia Michels

"Carried Me with You" from Onward

Writer: Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth

Performed By: Brandi Carlile

Music Supervisor: Tom MacDougall

"Hear My Voice" from The Trial of Chicago 7

Writer: Celeste Waite, Daniel Pemberton

Performed By: Celeste

Music Supervisor: Peter Afterman, Alison Litton

Visit www.gmsawards.com for the nominations in all categories.