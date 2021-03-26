Available today, Marvel Music/Hollywood Records releases "Louisiana Hero," the end-credit track from Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier streaming exclusively on Disney+. Music is by composer Henry Jackman. "Louisiana Hero" will be followed by two digital soundtrack releases, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Volume 1 (Episodes 1-3) on April 9 and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Volume 2 (Episodes 4-6) on April 30. Album producers are Kevin Feige, Kari Skogland and Dave Jordan.

Commenting on the track, Jackman said, "Composing 'Louisiana Hero' was an exciting challenge. The idea was to take the brief heroic melody used for Falcon in the score for Captain America: The Winter Soldier and develop that motif into a fully realized super hero theme. At the same time I wanted to ground the piece by using elements of Southern blues to reflect the fact that Sam/Falcon comes from Louisiana."