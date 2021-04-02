Announced this week were new composer assignments for Nicholas Britell (Cruella), Dan Romer (Luca) and Mark Isham (The Nevers), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 30 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week is (with music by): Godzilla vs. Kong (Junkie XL).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical release:

-Godzilla vs. Kong (7 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Richard Bellis (Stephen King's It, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) is turning 75 tomorrow, April 3.

- Philippe Rombi (Swimming Pool, Potiche) is turning 53 on April 3.

- Patrick Doyle (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Sense and Sensibility) is turning 68 on Tuesday, April 6.

- Christopher Franke (Babylon 5, The Amazing Race) is also turning 68 on April 6.

- Keegan DeWitt (Hearts Beat Loud, I'll See You in My Dreams) is turning 39 on Thursday, April 8.