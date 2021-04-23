Announced this week were new composer assignments for Benjamin Wallfisch (The Flash), Thomas Newman (Dog) and Joseph Trapanese (Escape from Spiderhead), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 30 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (Yuki Kajiura & Go Shiina), Mortal Kombat (Benjamin Wallfisch) and Together Together (Alex Somers).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical release:

-Mortal Kombat (2 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Jay Gruska (Supernatural, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman) is turning 69 today.

- Dana Kaproff (When a Stranger Calls, The Big Red One) is turning 67 tomorrow, April 24.

- Alec Puro (The Art of Getting By, All Nighter) is turning 47 on Sunday, April 25.

- Giorgio Moroder (Scarface, Flashdance) is turning 81 on Monday, April 26.

- Blake Neely (Arrow, The Flash) is turning 52 on Wednesday, April 28.

- Christopher Young (Hellraiser, Spider-Man 3) is turning 63 on April 28.

- Craig Armstrong (Moulin Rouge!, Love Actually) is turning 62 on Thursday, April 29.

- Jan A.P. Kaczmarek (Finding Neverland, Unfaithful) is turning 68 on April 29.