Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Jon Batiste were honored with an Academy Award last Sunday for their music to Soul and H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas won the Oscar for the song "Fight for You" from Judas and the Black Messiah. For the full story, click here.

Announced this week were new composer assignments for Howard Shore (Crimes of the Future), Nicholas Britell (Italian Studies) and Jeff Russo & Zoe Keating (Oslo), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 25 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week is (with music by): Separation (Brett Detar).

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Elliot Goldenthal (Frida, Heat) is turning 67 on Sunday, May 2.

- Justin Caine Burnett (Dungeons & Dragon, After) is turning 48 on May 2.

- Stephen Warbeck (Shakespeare in Love, Quills) is turning 68 on Monday, May 3.