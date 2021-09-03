Announced this week were new composer assignments for Ramin Djawadi (The Man from Toronto), Nico Muhly (The Humans) and Alex Heffes (Intrusion), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 30 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week is (with music by): Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Joel P West).

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Kevin Kiner (Star Wars Rebels, Wing Commander) is turning 63 today.

- Mark Isham (Crash, A River Runs Through It) is turning 70 on Tuesday, September 7.

- Dustin O'Halloran (Lion, Like Crazy) is turning 50 on Wednesday, September 8.

- Stu Phillips (Battlestar Galactica, Knight Rider) is turning 92 on Thursday September 9.

- Austin Wintory (Journey, Captain Abu Raed) is turning 37 on September 9.