Weekly Roundup: September 3
Announced this week were new composer assignments for Ramin Djawadi (The Man from Toronto), Nico Muhly (The Humans) and Alex Heffes (Intrusion), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.
Over 30 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.
Opening in theaters nationwide this week is (with music by): Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Joel P West).
The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:
- Kevin Kiner (Star Wars Rebels, Wing Commander) is turning 63 today.
- Mark Isham (Crash, A River Runs Through It) is turning 70 on Tuesday, September 7.
- Dustin O'Halloran (Lion, Like Crazy) is turning 50 on Wednesday, September 8.
- Stu Phillips (Battlestar Galactica, Knight Rider) is turning 92 on Thursday September 9.
- Austin Wintory (Journey, Captain Abu Raed) is turning 37 on September 9.
- Sep 3Weekly Roundup: September 3
- Sep 1Marvel Music & Hollywood Records Announce 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Score Soundtrack
- Aug 27Weekly Roundup: August 27
- Aug 27Hollywood Records Announces 'Only Murders in the Building' Score Soundtrack
- Aug 27Milan Records Announces 'The L Word: Generation Q' Soundtrack Album
- Aug 20Weekly Roundup: August 20
- Aug 13Disney Music Announces 'What If...?' Soundtrack Albums
Enter your e-mail address to receive weekly soundtrack and film score news: