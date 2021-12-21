The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences today announced shortlists in consideration for the 94th Oscars in ten categories, including Music (Original Score and Original Song).

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

Fifteen scores will advance in the Original Score category for the 94th Academy Awards. One hundred thirty-six scores were eligible in the category. Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The scores, listed in alphabetical order by film title, are:

Being the Ricardos - Daniel Pemberton

Candyman - Robert A. A. Lowe

Don't Look Up - Nicholas Britell

Dune - Hans Zimmer

Encanto - Germaine Franco

The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun - Alexandre Desplat

The Green Knight - Daniel Hart

The Harder They Fall - Jeymes Daniel

King Richard - Kris Bowers

The Last Duel - Harry Gregson-Williams

No Time to Die - Hans Zimmer

Parallel Mothers - Alberto Iglesias

The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood

Spencer - Jonny Greenwood

The Tragedy of Macbeth - Carter Burwell

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

Fifteen songs will advance in the Original Song category for the 94th Academy Awards. Eighty-four songs were eligible in the category. Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The original songs, along with the motion picture in which each song is featured, are listed below in alphabetical order by film title:

"So May We Start?" from Annette

"Down To Joy" from Belfast

"Right Where I Belong" from Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road

"Automatic Woman" from Bruised

"Dream Girl" from Cinderella

"Beyond The Shore" from CODA

"The Anonymous Ones" from Dear Evan Hansen

"Just Look Up" from Don't Look Up

"Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto

"Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days

"Guns Go Bang" from The Harder They Fall

"Be Alive" from King Richard

"No Time To Die" from No Time to Die

"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" from Respect

"Your Song Saved My Life" from Sing 2

Nominations voting begins on Thursday, January 27, 2022, and concludes on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Nominations for the 94th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.