Ahead of the latest installment of Scream, which lands in theaters on January 14, Varèse Sarabande is pleased to partner with Paramount Pictures to release the film's brand-new score from prolific multiple BAFTA and Emmy-nominated composer, Brian Tyler. The 24-track CD and digital version of Scream: Music from the Motion Picture drop today on all digital platforms, with the CD available exclusively at VareseSarabande.com and Intl.VareseSarabande.com. A 14-track vinyl LP in a reflective mirror board jacket is currently available for pre-order at all physical retailers, while a special pressing of the album - limited to 300 units, on clear vinyl with red smoke - can be found exclusively on VareseSarabande.com and Intl.VareseSarabande.com. Both vinyl variants of Scream: Music from the Motion Picture feature tracks hand selected by Brian Tyler and are set for release on June 10.

In 1996, Scream ushered in a new era of slasher flicks—mixing self-awareness and satire with chills, gore, and plenty of plot twists. Now, 26 years later, one of the most successful horror franchises ever returns for a new generation of fans transporting viewers back to the fictional town of Woodsboro, CA, where a new group of teenagers are targeted by a masked serial killer, known as "Ghostface."

From Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group, Scream stars Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jamin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar, while Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette will reprise their roles from the first four films. Keeping audiences on their toes is a dynamic score by Brian Tyler, who previously collaborated with Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett on Ready or Not.

"Scream is an incredible franchise with a storied history," says Tyler. "I wanted to both acknowledge the history of the amazing score that came before this installment, while also taking the musical landscape into a new world. There are new themes as well as old-school themes intertwined in a way that I hope does the franchise justice."

He continues, "There was an emotional component to this new Scream that is an integral dynamic contrast to the terror that accompanies the journey of this film. I wanted to reflect this in the score and help make this movie a fully realized experience for the viewer."

In addition to releasing music from the latest Scream, Varèse Sarabande will also be celebrating Marco Beltrami's masterful scores from the first four films with Scream: Original Motion Picture Soundtracks. A 4-LP edition—pressed on blood-red vinyl with black smoke swirls—dedicates a full album to each film and includes two hours of unreleased material. In all retail stores June 10, and available for pre-order today, the collection is housed in a unique jacket, which folds out into a 3' x 2' Ghostface mask. For fans seeking additional content, the 6-CD and digital editions (both available today) offer scores from Scream 1  4 in their entirety, plus more than four hours of unreleased music, previously unreleased demos, cues, and alternate takes. The CD box set is available exclusively on VareseSarabande.com and Intl.VareseSarabande.com and limited to 1,500 units. Both the CD and vinyl versions feature new, in-depth liner notes from film music journalist and author, Jim Lochner.