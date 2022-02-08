Academy Awards Nominations Announced
This morning, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for The 94th Academy Awards. The nominees in the music categories are as follows:
Best Original Score
Don't Look Up, Nicholas Britell
Dune, Hans Zimmer
Encanto, Germaine Franco
Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias
The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood
Best Original Song
"Be Alive" from King Richard; Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
"Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto; Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda
"Down to Joy" from Belfast; Music and Lyric by Van Morrison
"No Time to Die" from No Time to Die; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
"Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
The Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby® Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and in more than 200 territories worldwide. A complete list of nominees for all categories is available at oscars.org.
