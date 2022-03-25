Announced this week were new composer assignments for Will Blair & Brooke Blair (The Toxic Avenger), Jay Wadley (Fire Island) and Danny Bensi & Saunder Jurriaans (Tokyo Vice), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 25 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): Infinite Storm (Lorne Balfe) and The Lost City (Pinar Toprak).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical release:

-The Lost City (20 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Alan Silvestri (Back to the Future, Forrest Gump) is turning 72 tomorrow, March 26.

- Joel McNeely (A Million Ways to Die in the West, The Orville) is turning 63 on Monday, March 28.

- Vangelis (Blade Runner, 1492: Conquest of Paradise) is turning 79 on Tuesday, March 29.

- Eric Clapton (Lethal Weapon, The Story of Us) is turning 77 on Wednesday, March 30.

- Alejandro Amenábar (The Others, The Sea Inside) is turning 50 on Thursday, March 31.