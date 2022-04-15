Weekly Roundup: April 15
Announced this week were new composer assignments for Thomas Newman (The Last Voyage of the Demeter), Abel Korzeniowski (Till) & Stephen McKeon (Evil Dead Rise), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.
Over 25 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.
Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (James Newton Howard) and Father Stu (Dickon Hinchliffe).
We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical release:
- Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (1 song)
The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:
- Jan Hammer (Miami Vice, Dark Angel) is turning 74 on Sunday, April 17.
- Andrew Powell (Ladyhawke, Rocket Gibraltar) is turning 73 on Monday, April 18.
- Thomas Wander (2012, Independence Day: Resurgence) is turning 49 on Tuesday, April 19.
- Steve Dorff (Blast from the Past, Murphy Brown) is turning 73 on Thursday, April 21.
