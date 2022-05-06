Announced this week were new composer assignments for Hans Zimmer (The Son), Guillaume Roussel (The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan & The Three Musketeers: Milady) and Tindersticks (Stars at Noon), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 30 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week is (with music by): Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Danny Elfman).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical release:

- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (11 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Anne Dudley (The Full Monty, American History X) is turning 66 tomorrow, May 7

- Brian Tyler (Furious 7, Iron Man 3) is turning 50 on Sunday, May 8.

- Bruce Rowland (The Man from Snowy River, Lightning Jack) is turning 80 on Monday, May 9.

- Debbie Wiseman (Wilde, Lesbian Vampire Killers) is turning 59 on Tuesday, May 10.

- Jay Ferguson (The Office, NCIS: Los Angeles) is turning 75 on May 10.

- Burt Bacharach (Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Casino Royale) is turning 94 on Thursday, May 12.