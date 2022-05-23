Milan Records today releases Night Sky (Amazon Original Series Soundtrack) by composers Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans. Available everywhere now, the album features score music written by the duo for the first season of Legendary Television and Amazon's new sci-fi drama series starring Academy Award winners Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons. The first season of Night Sky is now available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Of the soundtrack, composers Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans say, "The score for Night Sky moves between cosmic elements, romance, action, faith, mystery, and family drama, keeping things exciting and fresh musically. The music is full of very descriptive romantic melodies and passionate live solo performances. We used lots of piano, smaller string ensembles, church organ, full orchestra and a myriad of electronic sounds. We particularly enjoyed writing the themes for the other-worldly elements  a sense of wonder, beauty, triumph, possibility, and awe."