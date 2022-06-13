Mercury KX will release the official soundtrack to the striking psychological horror film She Will, available digitally on 15th July, alongside the film's theatrical release, followed by pink vinyl on 5th August.

The dark, atmospheric soundtrack is written by award-winning, Golden Globe Grammy and twice Ivor Novello-nominated musician and composer Clint Mansell. Mansell's composition credits include The Fountain, Requiem for a Dream, Black Swan, Moon, High-Rise, Rebecca and Loving Vincent to name just a few across his 25 year scoring career. He has collaborated with directors Darren Aronofsky, Duncan Jones, Ben Wheatley, Park Chan-Wook, and musicians as varied as Kronos Quartet to Mogwai. She Will marks Clint Mansell's first Dolby Atmos soundtrack release.

Charlotte Colbert said, "Clint is a magician and Incantation feels like a spell. Like it's revealing a bit of a cosmic soup, the waltz of our unconscious goo"