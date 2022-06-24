Announced this week were new composer assignments for Nathan Barr & Lisbeth Scott (Salem's Lot), Matthew Margeson (Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile) and Alexandre Desplat (The Most Precious of Cargos), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 30 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): The Black Phone (Mark Korven) and Elvis (Elliott Wheeler).

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Pascal Gaigne (The Endless Trench, The Giant) is turning 64 tomorrow, June 25.

- Dave Grusin (The Goonies, The Firm) is turning 88 on Sunday, June 26.

- Charlie Clouser (Saw, Wayward Pines) is turning 59 on Tuesday, June 28.

- Stanley Clarke (Passenger 57, The Best Man Holiday) is turning 71 on Thursday, June 30.