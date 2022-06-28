The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is extending invitations to join the organization to 397 artists and executives who have distinguished themselves by their contributions to theatrical motion pictures. Those who accept the invitations will be the only additions to the Academy's membership in 2022. Among the composers and songwriters invited to the music branch are:

Billie Eilish Baird O'Connell  "No Time to Die"

Amie Doherty  "Spirit Untamed," "The High Note"

Lili Haydn  "Strip Down, Rise Up," "Broken Kingdom"

Leo Heiblum  "Maria Full of Grace," "Frida"

Natalie Holt  "Fever Dream," "Journey's End"

Nathan Johnson  "Nightmare Alley," "Knives Out"

Jacobo Lieberman  "Maria Full of Grace," "Frida"

Ariel Rose Marx  "Shiva Baby," "Rebel Hearts"

Hesham Nazih  "The Guest," "Born a King"

Finneas O'Connell  "No Time to Die"

Dan Romer  "Luca," "Beasts of the Southern Wild"

Nerida Tyson-Chew  "H Is for Happiness," "Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid"