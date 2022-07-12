74th Emmy Awards Nominations Announced
The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominees for the 2022 74th Emmy Awards. Some of the highlights are as follows:
Original Main Title Theme Music:
- Loki Natalie Holt
- Only Murders in the Building Siddhartha Khosla
- Severance Theodore Shapiro
- Squid Game Jaeil Jung
- The White Lotus Cristobal Tapia de Veer
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score):
- The Flight Attendant The Reykjavík Ice Sculpture Festival Is Lovely This Time Of Year Blake Neely
- Loki Glorious Purpose Natalie Holt
- Only Murders in the Building The Boy From 6B Siddhartha Khosla
- Schmigadoon! Schmigadoon! Christopher Willis
- Severance The Way We Are Theodore Shapiro
- Succession Chiantishire Nicholas Britell
Outstandig Music Composition for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special (Original Dramatic Score):
- 1883 1883 Brian Tyler & Breton Vivian
- Moon Knight Asylum Hesham Nazih
- Station Eleven Unbroken Circle Dan Romer
- A Very British Scandal Episode 1 Nathan Barr
- The White Lotus Mysterious Monkeys Cristobal Tapia de Veer
Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score):
- 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible Nainita Desai
- Lucy and Desi David Schwartz
- Return to Space Mychael Danna & Harry Gregson-Williams
- They Call Me Magic Earvin Terence Blanchard
- The Tinder Swindler Jessica Jones
Original Music Supervision:
- Better Call Saul Black And Blue Thomas Golubic
- Euphoria Trying To Get To Heaven Before They Close The Door Jen Malone & Adam Leber
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? Robin Urdang
- Ozark The Cousin Of Death Gabe Hilfer
- Stranger Things Chapter Four: Dear Billy Nora Felder
- The White Lotus Departures Janet Lopez
The 74th Emmy Awards will be held on September 12th. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which includes musical categories, will be given out over two nights on September 3rd & 4th. To see a complete list of those nominated, visit Emmys.com.
