Node Records is pleased to announce the release of the soundtrack album to the feature film The Comeback Trail featuring an original score by acclaimed composer Aldo Shllaku. The score is available today, August 19, on all streaming platforms.

The Comeback Trail, a love letter to the Golden Age of Hollywood, starring Robert De Niro, Tommy Lee Jones, Zach Braff, Emile Hirsch, Eddie Griffin and Morgan Freeman and was co-written by Josh Posner and the film's director George Gallo. The film has had a terrific release run internationally and a US release date is forthcoming.

The score was conceptualized as a homage to movie making in its fullest glory. Shllaku uses orchestra and choir to get the sweeping sounds capturing action, romance and comedy. Shllaku and Gallo are long-time collaborators with previous work including The Poison Rose, Vanquish, and Muti.

"It was really fun to bring this comedic score to life. Working with George once again allowed me the creative freedom to bring eclectic elements into the score. Blending orchestral and pop ethos of that era - the music really covers all the different elements from the time period in Old Hollywood. Overall, the energy is exciting, and it was a thrill to score this film," says Shllaku.

The Comeback Trail film tells the story of two movie producers indebted to the mob who plot to kill off their aging movie star for the insurance money to pay their debit. A film festival favorite, it received several awards including "The Stanley Kramer Mad, Mad World Award" for comedy and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the "Monte Carlo Comedy Film Festival."

"We're so excited to release Aldo's score for The Comeback Trail, says Node President Tracy McKnight. It's a terrific film with a stellar cast and we can't wait for audiences to hear Aldo's tremendous work!"