Announced this week were new composer assignments for John Paesano (Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again), Christopher Benstead (The Interpreter) and Owen Pallett (Alice, Darling), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 30 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): Gigi & Nate (Paul Leonard-Morgan) and Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. (Marcus Norris).

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Steve Porcaro (Justified, Metro) is turning 65 today.

- Alex Heffes (The Last King of Scotland, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom) is turning 51 today.

- Kevin Kiner (Star Wars Rebels, Wing Commander) is turning 64 tomorrow, September 3.

- Mark Isham (Crash, A River Runs Through It) is turning 71 on Wednesday, September 7.

- Dustin O'Halloran (Lion, Like Crazy) is turning 51 on Thursday, September 8.