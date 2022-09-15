Today, A24 Music released the single Pearl Main Titles from the Pearl Original Motion Picture Soundtrack with music by Tyler Bates & Timothy Williams. The full 19-track album will be available September 23 on major digital platforms.

With only six weeks to assemble a 68-person orchestra, Bates brought in frequent collaborator Timothy Williams, who worked with the composer on Guardians of the Galaxy, to help him audition musicians, build the orchestra, rehearse over four days in Nashville, and record the score.

"In the style of mid-century melodramas," says West, "Tyler Bates fashioned a sweeping, shrieking, strings-based score that lets the viewer know from the opening credits that Pearl will not be a subdued or quiet film. I said to him, 'let's do a romantic, melodramatic, old-school score for this movie.'"

He continues, "This wasn't the first time I've used live instruments on a movie—but it was the first time I had a full orchestra. It was awesome. Tyler and Tim really hit it out of the park. The score is very much one of the film's central characters, and that was important."

"Ti expressed the musical approach to this film with us before filming," says Bates & Williams. "We knew that the music would be based in an "Old Hollywood" approach, which stylistically is something we both love to do. This was a rare opportunity to write a lyrical score where the main theme permeates the music throughout the myriad emotional and psychological dynamics from beginning to end."