Milan Records today releases two albums of music from A Jazzman's Blues, the Netflix film written, directed and produced by Tyler Perry. Available now is the Original Soundtrack, which features songs arranged and produced by multi-Grammy winner and two-time Academy Award nominee Terence Blanchard, as well as the Original Score, which features instrumental music by Emmy Award-winning film composer Aaron Zigman. A tale of forbidden love set in the deep South, the film is soundtracked by some of the most popular juke joint blues of the '30s and '40s, newly rearranged and produced by Blanchard to be performed by the film's talented cast. With guidance from music supervisor Joel C. High, the Original Soundtrack features covers of classic songs by Duke Ellington, Charlie Parker, Jimmy Rogers and more as performed in the film, as well as a new original song by singer-songwriter RUTH B. entitled "Paper Airplanes." Meanwhile the Original Score features instrumental music written by Zigman, who has crafted an emotionally-moving soundscape perfectly tailored to the onscreen story and its universal themes. Originally making its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, A Jazzman's Blues is available now to watch on Netflix.

Of the music, director Tyler Perry says, "Music has always been the heart of this story. My first decision in creating this soundscape was to bring Terence Blanchard in to help create the sound of this era. His music brilliantly evokes this particular time and place. I also brought in the incredible Aaron Zigman who wrote the underscore for the film that evokes love and loss, joy and heartbreak. Finally, I was overjoyed to work with Ruth B. who wrote and performed our song 'Paper Airplanes.' This was a song we wanted to be an instant classic that would sound at home in 1947 as well as today. It speaks of heartbreak and the longing of love that spans distance, time, and tragedy. Ruth B. brought all of that to this magnificent song."