Hocus Pocus 2 Original Soundtrack is available digitally today with the CD set for release on November 11th. The soundtrack features 9 songs with an original score composed and produced by Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated composer John Debney. Hocus Pocus 2 is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

"Witches Are Back," and "One Way or Another" (Hocus Pocus 2 Version) are performed by Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker with additional lyrics by Bette Midler and Tony, Emmy, Grammy-winning and Oscar-nominated composer and lyrist Marc Shaiman. Shaiman also co-produced the two songs and serves as the pianist on all score cues.

Debney comments, "Having started my career with Hocus Pocus 1, what a wonderful bookend to have just completed Hocus Pocus 2. To re-explore the wonderful world of our beloved witches has been an absolute joy. Working with the amazingly talented director Anne Fletcher, we strove to both capture the magic of the first film while giving the new one its own voice and darkly fun attitude. I hope that fans of the original film will love the new film creating a whole new generation of fans....and being reunited with the incredible Marc Shaiman has been an absolute joy as we again explore the musical landscape of Hocus Pocus!!"

Shaiman adds, "It was great to be back with the Hocus Pocus gang. I have worked with my friends Bette, Sarah Jessica and Kathy since before time began and it's still a thrill. And to once again share music duties with John Debney is an honor. And to shoulder music producing responsibilities with Ryan Tedder makes me feel cooler than I ever could have imagined. I hope listeners enjoy hearing all our work as much as we enjoyed creating it."