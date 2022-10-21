Walt Disney Records releases the digital soundtrack from Lucasfilm's original live-action series Andor today. The Andor: Volume 1 (Episodes 1-4) (Original Score) digital album features scores composed and produced by three-time Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning composer Nicholas Britell. The release will be followed by Andor: Volume 2 (Original Score) digital album available on November 4 and Andor: Volume 3 (Original Score) set for release on December 2. Andor is streaming exclusively on Disney+.

The Andor series explores a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero. The original live action series is created by Tony Gilroy and executive produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna and Michelle Rejwan.

Britell says, "I feel incredibly grateful to Tony Gilroy and Lucasfilm for giving me this opportunity and entrusting me with creating the score for Andor. Working with Tony on this epic series has been profoundly inspiring. Having grown up as a huge fan of the Star Wars galaxy, it's been a thrilling and actually quite emotional experience to become a part of this universe. I've tried to create a musical landscape that feels authentic and integral to the story. Tony and I explored every nuance - from crafting the on-camera music, to creating the ever-evolving score, to imagining each episode's unique variations on the theme. I am truly excited to be releasing this Volume 1 of the original music to Andor. representing the soundtrack from Episodes 1 thru 4. More to come!"

Commenting on the music, Andor creator and showrunner Tony Gilroy said, "How lucky am I? I had Nicholas Britell score my show. The best part? We needed seven hours of music and Nick lives in my neighborhood, so for the past two years, I've been biking to the studio and pretending to work when what I've really been doing is recharging my soul. Does it lessen the achievement if I say how much fun we had doing it? Or how humbled we were by the enormity? Or how much we learned? I hope not, cause we're gonna have to try it all over again next year."