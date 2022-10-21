Announced this week were new composer assignments for Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross (Challengers), Carter Burwell (Finestkind) and Joseph Shirley (Creed III), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 35 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): Black Adam (Lorne Balfe) and Ticket to Paradise (Lorne Balfe).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical release:

- Black Adam (6 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Marc Shaiman (A Few Good Men, Mary Poppins Returns) is turning 63 tomorrow, October 22.

- Graeme Revell (The Crow, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider) is turning 67 on Sunday, October 23.

- David Kitay (Ghost World, Look Who's Talking) is turning 61 on October 23.

- Jonathan Wolff (Seinfeld, Will & Grace) is turning 64 on October 23.