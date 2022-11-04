Milan Records today releases Enola Holmes 2 (Music from the Netflix Film) by Academy Award-nominated and Emmy Award-winning composer Daniel Pemberton. Available everywhere now, the album features music written by Pemberton for the second installment in Netflix's film series starring Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock Holmes' sister. Pemberton returns to the sequel after having scored the original Enola Holmes film released in 2020. Directed by Harry Bradbeer, Enola Holmes 2 is available to watch exclusively on Netflix now.

Of the soundtrack, director Harry Bradbeer says, "Enola Holmes 2 had to be grittier, more emotional. It had to be worth telling. And sometimes it was only Daniel's music that helped me keep the faith. Daniel's soundtrack is predominately orchestral, but if you listen carefully, there's a repertoire of clanks, pipes and eccentric twangs in amongst the strings, recorded in Abbey Road. They are the sounds of the city: the new world Enola is entering."