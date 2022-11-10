Netflix is releasing the soundtrack for the action-packed second season of Warrior Nun. which features original score from Tangelene Bolton. A Filipina-American composer, Bolton is also known for her work on the scores for Disney+'s "Let's Be Tigers" and Walt Disney Animation Studios' Annecy selection "Just a Thought." The soundtrack is available for pre-save here and will be available November 10, 2022.

Bolton brought her distinct musical approach to the Netflix series, which stars Alba Baptista, Lorena Andrea, and Kristina Tonteri-Young and was created by Simon Barry. Her musical palette draws on elements of Neoclassical, electronic, folk, and jazz styles. She boldly turns classic and traditional sounds into exciting and new territories. In "Warrior Nun," Bolton focused on world building and developing the characters empathetically through new themes and motifs. Mixing styles of Neoclassical and Avant-garde, she combined traditional orchestral and choral elements with stylized solo instruments, warped and mangled to match the high action-packed stakes with the underlying ominous and looming tone that lingers throughout this season.

"Composing the score for season 2 of Warrior Nun was an incredible experience," shares Bolton. "Simon is a brilliant storyteller with a strong creative vision. I'm grateful for his sense of trust in his collaborators and to Netflix for putting out my soundtrack for season 2 of Warrior Nun, I'm excited for everyone to check it out!"

Bolton is represented by Arbel Bedak of Spectra Creative Agency and Impact24 PR. The soundtrack will be released by Netflix Music on all digital platforms.