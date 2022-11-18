Available today, the Disenchanted Original Soundtrack digital album features seven all-new original songs written by eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken and lyrics by three-time Oscar-winning lyricist Stephen Schwartz, whose work on Enchanted garnered three Academy Award nominations and a score by Alan Menken. The all-new musical comedy and sequel to Enchanted starring Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Maya Rudolph, Idina Menzel, and James Marsden, and directed by Adam Shankman, debuts this Friday, exclusively on Disney+.

The film's single Love Power (End Credit Version) performed by Idina Menzel, is produced by Lindgren & Ryan Tedder and mixed by Curtis Douglas. Disenchanted producer Barry Josephson comments, "'Love Power' is a beautiful ballad that tells an integral part of the story. Nancy encourages Morgan to find love and embrace Giselle. It is an opportunity to grow Morgan's character and bring her closer to Giselle in their mother-daughter story."

Menzel describes the song as "a beautiful musical reminder of everything that matters most in the world: savoring the moments and the memories. It is not always about the perfect, glossy, shiny fairy tale. It is experiencing the ordinary moments, the intimate moments, that change us. It is about understanding that life is not perfect, but when we go through struggles and traverse roads together, that's true love."

The soundtrack also includes two demo tracks not featured in the film, "Hard Times for Heroes (Demo)" performed by Patrick Dempsey, Ann Harada, James Monroe Iglehart, Michael McCorry Rose and "Something Different This Year (Demo)" performed by Gabriella Baldacchino, Kolton Stewart.