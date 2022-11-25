Announced this week were new composer assignments for John Debney (80 for Brady), David Buckley (Kandahar) and David Mansfield (George & Tammy), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 30 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): Devotion (Chanda Dancy) and Strange World (Henry Jackman). Expanding nationwide from their limited releases earlier this month are Bones and All (Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross) and The Fabelmans (John Williams).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical releases:

- Bones and All (16 songs)

- Strange World (2 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Randy Newman (Toy Story, The Natural) is turning 79 on Monday, November 28.

- Heitor Pereira (Despicable Me, Minions) is turning 62 on Tuesday, November 29.

- Edward Artemev (Stalker, Solaris) is turning 85 on Wednesday, November 30.