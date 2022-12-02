Announced this week were new composer assignments for Mark Mothersbaugh (Cocaine Bear), Hans Zimmer (Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret) and Marcelo Zarvos (Flamin' Hot), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 35 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week is (with music by): Violent Night (Dominic Lewis).

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- John Altman (Shall We Dance, Hope Springs) is turning 73 on Monday, December 5.

- Richard Gibbs (Dr. Dolittle, Big Momma's House) is turning 67 on December 5.

- Cliff Eidelman (Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, He's Just Not That Into You) is turning 58 on December 5.

- Joe Hisaishi (Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke) is turning 72 on Tuesday, December 6.

- Tom Holkenborg (Mad Max: Fury Road, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) is turning 56 on Thursday, December 8.