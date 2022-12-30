Weekly Roundup: December 30
Announced this week were new composer assignments for Jeff Cardoni (White House Plumbers), Patrick Jonsson (The Boogeyman) and Fil Eisler (Fast Charlie), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.
Over 15 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.
There are no movies opening in theaters nationwide this weekend. Among the major limited releases this week are (with music by): A Man Called Otto (Thomas Newman) and Broker (Jaeil Jung).
The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:
- Halli Cauthery (The East, Future Man) is turning 47 on Sunday, January 1.
- Christopher Lennertz (Horrible Bosses, Ride Along) is turning 51 on Monday, January 2.
- Van Dyke Parks (Wild Bill, The Company) is turning 80 on Tuesday, January 3.
- Michael Hoenig (The Blob, Dark Skies) is turning 71 on Wednesday, January 4.
