Earlier tonight, the 80th Golden Globe Awards were given out. The nominees and winners in the music categories were as follows:

Best Original Score - Motion Picture:

Winner: Babylon - Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin - Carter Burwell

The Fabelmans - John Williams

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - Alexandre Desplat

Women Talking - Hildur Gudnadottir