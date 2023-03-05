The Guild of Music Supervisors announced today the nominees of their 13th annual award ceremony celebrating outstanding achievement in the craft of Music Supervision in film, television, games, advertising, and trailers. The winners will be revealed at an in-person and virtual awards gala at The Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 5th, 2023.

Here are the nominations in the major film categories:

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED OVER 25 MILLION DOLLARS

Joel C. High - A Jazzman's Blues

Dave Jordan - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Anton Monsted - Elvis

Julie Glaze Houlihan - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Tom Wolfe, Manish Raval - The Greatest Beer Run Ever

Maureen Crowe, Becky Bentham - I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Rachel Levy, Mike Knobloch - Minions: The Rise of Gru

Mike Knobloch, Natalie Hayden, Lucy Bright - TÁR

Tom MacDougall - Turning Red

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED UNDER 25 MILLION DOLLARS

Joe Rudge - Armageddon Time

Robin Urdang - Bones And All

Lauren Marie Mikus, Bruce Gilbert - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dushiyan Piruthivirajah - Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Natalie Hayden, Garrett McElver - Spoiler Alert

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED UNDER 10 MILLION DOLLARS

Jonathan McHugh - Butter

Willa Yudell - Call Jane

Rob Lowry - Cha Cha Real Smooth

Guillaume Baurez - Corsage

Rupert Hollier - Living

Rob Lowry - On the Count of Three

Leah Harrison, Season Kent - Press Play

Graham Kurzner, Orian Williams - Sam & Kate

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR A NON-THEATRICALLY RELEASED FILM

Jane Abernethy, Jessica Berndt - Along For The Ride

Joel C. High, Sami Posner - Blue's Big City Adventure

Rob Lowry - Do Revenge

Gabe Hilfer, Henry van Roden - Fresh

Raven Davenport, Shannon Murphy - Love in the Villa

Becky Bentham - Matilda (Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical)

Lauren Denemark, Julian Drucker, Andrew Weaver - Purple Beatz

Linda Cohen - Spirited

Rob Lowry - Wendell and Wild

Howard Paar - The Valet

BEST SONG WRITTEN AND/OR RECORDED FOR A FILM

"Paper Airplanes" from A Jazzman's Blues

Songwriters: Ruth Berhe, Terence Blanchard

Performer: Ruth B

Music Supervisor: Joel C. High

"Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Songwriters: Robyn Fenty PKA Rihanna, Ludwig Goransson, Ryan Coogler, Temilade Openiyi PKA Tems

Performer: Rihanna

Music Supervisor: Dave Jordan

"Honey To The Bee" from Catherine Called Birdy

Songwriters: James Marr, Wendy Page

Performer: Misty Miller

Music Supervisors: Jen Malone, Nicole Weisberg

"Vegas " from Elvis

Songwriters: Jerry Leiber, Mike Stoller, Amala Dlamini, David Sprecher, Rogét Chahayed

Performer: Doja Cat

Music Supervisor: Anton Monsted

"This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All At Once

Songwriters: Ryan Lott, David Byrne, Mitski Miyawaki

Performers: David Byrne, Mitski, Son Lux

Music Supervisors: Lauren Marie Mikus, Bruce Gilbert

"Turn Up the Sunshine" from Minions: The Rise of Gru

Songwriters: Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew, Patrik Berger, Kevin Parker

Performers: Diana Ross, Tame Impala

Music Supervisors: Mike Knobloch, Rachel Levy

"Ready As I'll Never Be" from The Return of Tanya Tucker

Songwriters: Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile

Performers: Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile

Music Supervisors: Jill Meyers, Drew Bayers

"Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick

Songwriters: Lady Gaga, BloodPop®

Performer: Lady Gaga

Music Supervisor: Randy Spendlove

"Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing

Songwriter: Taylor Swift

Performer: Taylor Swift

Music Supervisor: Spring Aspers

"A Song In My Heart" from The Valet

Songwriters: Gaby Moreno, Heitor Pereira

Performer: Gaby Moreno

Music Supervisor: Howard Paar

