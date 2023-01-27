WaterTower Music is extremely proud to announce the digital release of the brand new song "Frightening Fishes" from the new Apple Original comedy Shrinking. The "Shrinking" Main Title Theme Frightening Fishes is by multi-platinum, 8x Grammy Award-nominated artist Benjamin Gibbard - co-founder, lead vocalist, guitarist, and songwriter of Death Cab for Cutie, and one half of electronic duo The Postal Service - along with Emmy-nominated composer and talented songwriter Tom Howe.

Interestingly, Benjamin Gibbard and Tom Howe, although they wrote the song together, have yet to meet. Gibbard elaborated on the distance writing experience, "I had a blast writing 'Frightening Fishes' with composer Tom Howe. We did it entirely remotely and to this day have not met in person."

The way the remote process unfolded between the two artists was that Howe initially sent Gibbard initial ideas and music cues. Gibbard then chose one and wrote a melody and lyrics. Ultimately this would become the main theme.

"After completing the main theme, we worked backwards and wrote verses, using the theme as the chorus," continued Gibbard. "It was the first time maybe ever that I wrote a chorus before the verses. I'm really thrilled with how it all came together."

Shrinking is the new 10-episode comedy starring Jason Segel, and written by Emmy Award winning "Ted Lasso" executive producer Bill Lawrence, Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso star, writer and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein and Segel. It also stars Harrison Ford in one of his first major television roles. Shrinking follows a grieving therapist (played by Jason Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people's lives including his own. The first two episodes of Shrinking are now streaming globally on Apple TV+, and new episodes will premiere weekly, every Friday.