The 13th Guild of Music Supervisors Awards were handed out last night at The Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles. The nominees and winners in the major film/TV music categories are as follows:

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED OVER 25 MILLION DOLLARS

Joel C. High - A Jazzman's Blues

Dave Jordan - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Winner: Anton Monsted - Elvis

Julie Glaze Houlihan - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Tom Wolfe, Manish Raval - The Greatest Beer Run Ever

Maureen Crowe, Becky Bentham - I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Rachel Levy, Mike Knobloch - Minions: The Rise of Gru

Linda Cohen - Spirited

Mike Knobloch, Natalie Hayden, Lucy Bright - TÁR

Tom MacDougall - Turning Red

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED UNDER 25 MILLION DOLLARS

Joe Rudge - Armageddon Time

Robin Urdang - Bones And All

Winner: Lauren Marie Mikus, Bruce Gilbert - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dushiyan Piruthivirajah - Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Natalie Hayden, Garrett McElver - Spoiler Alert

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED UNDER 10 MILLION DOLLARS

Jonathan McHugh - Butter

Willa Yudell - Call Jane

Winner: Rob Lowry - Cha Cha Real Smooth

Guillaume Baurez - Corsage

Rupert Hollier - Living

Rob Lowry - On the Count of Three

Leah Harrison, Season Kent - Press Play

Graham Kurzner, Orian Williams - Sam & Kate

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR A NON-THEATRICALLY RELEASED FILM

Jane Abernethy, Jessica Berndt - Along For The Ride

Joel C. High, Sami Posner - Blue's Big City Adventure

Winner: Rob Lowry - Do Revenge

Gabe Hilfer, Henry van Roden - Fresh

Raven Davenport, Shannon Murphy - Love in the Villa

Becky Bentham - Matilda (Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical)

Lauren Denemark, Julian Drucker, Andrew Weaver - Purple Beatz

Rob Lowry - Wendell and Wild

Howard Paar - The Valet

BEST SONG WRITTEN AND/OR RECORDED FOR A FILM

"Paper Airplanes" from A Jazzman's Blues

Songwriters: Ruth Berhe, Terence Blanchard

Performer: Ruth B

Music Supervisor: Joel C. High

"Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Songwriters: Robyn Fenty PKA Rihanna, Ludwig Goransson, Ryan Coogler, Temilade Openiyi PKA Tems

Performer: Rihanna

Music Supervisor: Dave Jordan

"Honey To The Bee" from Catherine Called Birdy

Songwriters: James Marr, Wendy Page

Performer: Misty Miller

Music Supervisors: Jen Malone, Nicole Weisberg

"Vegas " from Elvis

Songwriters: Jerry Leiber, Mike Stoller, Amala Dlamini, David Sprecher, Rogét Chahayed

Performer: Doja Cat

Music Supervisor: Anton Monsted

Winner: "This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All At Once

Songwriters: Ryan Lott, David Byrne, Mitski Miyawaki

Performers: David Byrne, Mitski, Son Lux

Music Supervisors: Lauren Marie Mikus, Bruce Gilbert

"Turn Up the Sunshine" from Minions: The Rise of Gru

Songwriters: Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew, Patrik Berger, Kevin Parker

Performers: Diana Ross, Tame Impala

Music Supervisors: Mike Knobloch, Rachel Levy

"Ready As I'll Never Be" from The Return of Tanya Tucker

Songwriters: Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile

Performers: Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile

Music Supervisors: Jill Meyers, Drew Bayers

"Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick

Songwriters: Lady Gaga, BloodPop®

Performer: Lady Gaga

Music Supervisor: Randy Spendlove

"Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing

Songwriter: Taylor Swift

Performer: Taylor Swift

Music Supervisor: Spring Aspers

"A Song In My Heart" from The Valet

Songwriters: Gaby Moreno, Heitor Pereira

Performer: Gaby Moreno

Music Supervisor: Howard Paar

Visit www.gmsawards.com for the winners in all categories.