The 13th Guild of Music Supervisors Awards were handed out last night at The Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles. The nominees and winners in the major film/TV music categories are as follows:

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED OVER 25 MILLION DOLLARS
Joel C. High - A Jazzman's Blues
Dave Jordan - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Winner: Anton Monsted - Elvis
Julie Glaze Houlihan - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Tom Wolfe, Manish Raval - The Greatest Beer Run Ever
Maureen Crowe, Becky Bentham - I Wanna Dance With Somebody
Rachel Levy, Mike Knobloch - Minions: The Rise of Gru
Linda Cohen - Spirited
Mike Knobloch, Natalie Hayden, Lucy Bright - TÁR
Tom MacDougall - Turning Red

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED UNDER 25 MILLION DOLLARS
Joe Rudge - Armageddon Time
Robin Urdang - Bones And All
Winner: Lauren Marie Mikus, Bruce Gilbert - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Dushiyan Piruthivirajah - Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Natalie Hayden, Garrett McElver - Spoiler Alert

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED UNDER 10 MILLION DOLLARS
Jonathan McHugh - Butter
Willa Yudell - Call Jane
Winner: Rob Lowry - Cha Cha Real Smooth
Guillaume Baurez - Corsage
Rupert Hollier - Living
Rob Lowry - On the Count of Three
Leah Harrison, Season Kent - Press Play
Graham Kurzner, Orian Williams - Sam & Kate

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR A NON-THEATRICALLY RELEASED FILM
Jane Abernethy, Jessica Berndt - Along For The Ride
Joel C. High, Sami Posner - Blue's Big City Adventure
Winner: Rob Lowry - Do Revenge
Gabe Hilfer, Henry van Roden - Fresh
Raven Davenport, Shannon Murphy - Love in the Villa
Becky Bentham - Matilda (Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical)
Lauren Denemark, Julian Drucker, Andrew Weaver - Purple Beatz
Rob Lowry - Wendell and Wild
Howard Paar - The Valet

BEST SONG WRITTEN AND/OR RECORDED FOR A FILM
"Paper Airplanes" from A Jazzman's Blues
Songwriters: Ruth Berhe, Terence Blanchard
Performer: Ruth B
Music Supervisor: Joel C. High

"Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Songwriters: Robyn Fenty PKA Rihanna, Ludwig Goransson, Ryan Coogler, Temilade Openiyi PKA Tems
Performer: Rihanna
Music Supervisor: Dave Jordan

"Honey To The Bee" from Catherine Called Birdy
Songwriters: James Marr, Wendy Page
Performer: Misty Miller
Music Supervisors: Jen Malone, Nicole Weisberg

"Vegas " from Elvis
Songwriters: Jerry Leiber, Mike Stoller, Amala Dlamini, David Sprecher, Rogét Chahayed
Performer: Doja Cat
Music Supervisor: Anton Monsted

Winner: "This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All At Once
Songwriters: Ryan Lott, David Byrne, Mitski Miyawaki
Performers: David Byrne, Mitski, Son Lux
Music Supervisors: Lauren Marie Mikus, Bruce Gilbert

"Turn Up the Sunshine" from Minions: The Rise of Gru
Songwriters: Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew, Patrik Berger, Kevin Parker
Performers: Diana Ross, Tame Impala
Music Supervisors: Mike Knobloch, Rachel Levy

"Ready As I'll Never Be" from The Return of Tanya Tucker
Songwriters: Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile
Performers: Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile
Music Supervisors: Jill Meyers, Drew Bayers

"Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick
Songwriters: Lady Gaga, BloodPop®
Performer: Lady Gaga
Music Supervisor: Randy Spendlove

"Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing
Songwriter: Taylor Swift
Performer: Taylor Swift
Music Supervisor: Spring Aspers

"A Song In My Heart" from The Valet
Songwriters: Gaby Moreno, Heitor Pereira
Performer: Gaby Moreno
Music Supervisor: Howard Paar

