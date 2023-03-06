13th Guild of Music Supervisors Awards Winners Announced
The 13th Guild of Music Supervisors Awards were handed out last night at The Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles. The nominees and winners in the major film/TV music categories are as follows:
BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED OVER 25 MILLION DOLLARS
Joel C. High - A Jazzman's Blues
Dave Jordan - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Winner: Anton Monsted - Elvis
Julie Glaze Houlihan - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Tom Wolfe, Manish Raval - The Greatest Beer Run Ever
Maureen Crowe, Becky Bentham - I Wanna Dance With Somebody
Rachel Levy, Mike Knobloch - Minions: The Rise of Gru
Linda Cohen - Spirited
Mike Knobloch, Natalie Hayden, Lucy Bright - TÁR
Tom MacDougall - Turning Red
BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED UNDER 25 MILLION DOLLARS
Joe Rudge - Armageddon Time
Robin Urdang - Bones And All
Winner: Lauren Marie Mikus, Bruce Gilbert - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Dushiyan Piruthivirajah - Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Natalie Hayden, Garrett McElver - Spoiler Alert
BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED UNDER 10 MILLION DOLLARS
Jonathan McHugh - Butter
Willa Yudell - Call Jane
Winner: Rob Lowry - Cha Cha Real Smooth
Guillaume Baurez - Corsage
Rupert Hollier - Living
Rob Lowry - On the Count of Three
Leah Harrison, Season Kent - Press Play
Graham Kurzner, Orian Williams - Sam & Kate
BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR A NON-THEATRICALLY RELEASED FILM
Jane Abernethy, Jessica Berndt - Along For The Ride
Joel C. High, Sami Posner - Blue's Big City Adventure
Winner: Rob Lowry - Do Revenge
Gabe Hilfer, Henry van Roden - Fresh
Raven Davenport, Shannon Murphy - Love in the Villa
Becky Bentham - Matilda (Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical)
Lauren Denemark, Julian Drucker, Andrew Weaver - Purple Beatz
Rob Lowry - Wendell and Wild
Howard Paar - The Valet
BEST SONG WRITTEN AND/OR RECORDED FOR A FILM
"Paper Airplanes" from A Jazzman's Blues
Songwriters: Ruth Berhe, Terence Blanchard
Performer: Ruth B
Music Supervisor: Joel C. High
"Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Songwriters: Robyn Fenty PKA Rihanna, Ludwig Goransson, Ryan Coogler, Temilade Openiyi PKA Tems
Performer: Rihanna
Music Supervisor: Dave Jordan
"Honey To The Bee" from Catherine Called Birdy
Songwriters: James Marr, Wendy Page
Performer: Misty Miller
Music Supervisors: Jen Malone, Nicole Weisberg
"Vegas " from Elvis
Songwriters: Jerry Leiber, Mike Stoller, Amala Dlamini, David Sprecher, Rogét Chahayed
Performer: Doja Cat
Music Supervisor: Anton Monsted
Winner: "This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All At Once
Songwriters: Ryan Lott, David Byrne, Mitski Miyawaki
Performers: David Byrne, Mitski, Son Lux
Music Supervisors: Lauren Marie Mikus, Bruce Gilbert
"Turn Up the Sunshine" from Minions: The Rise of Gru
Songwriters: Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew, Patrik Berger, Kevin Parker
Performers: Diana Ross, Tame Impala
Music Supervisors: Mike Knobloch, Rachel Levy
"Ready As I'll Never Be" from The Return of Tanya Tucker
Songwriters: Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile
Performers: Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile
Music Supervisors: Jill Meyers, Drew Bayers
"Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick
Songwriters: Lady Gaga, BloodPop®
Performer: Lady Gaga
Music Supervisor: Randy Spendlove
"Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing
Songwriter: Taylor Swift
Performer: Taylor Swift
Music Supervisor: Spring Aspers
"A Song In My Heart" from The Valet
Songwriters: Gaby Moreno, Heitor Pereira
Performer: Gaby Moreno
Music Supervisor: Howard Paar
Visit www.gmsawards.com for the winners in all categories.
