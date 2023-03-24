Mercury Classics Soundtrack & Score will release both Bryce Dessner's original score (on Friday 24th March) and Zach Braff's curated compilation soundtrack album (on Friday 14th April), featuring two brand new songs written and performed by Florence Pugh, for the upcoming drama film A Good Person. Written and directed by Braff, the film will be released in theaters today, Friday 24th March.

Handpicked by Braff, the film's compilation soundtrack features a range of wistful folk-infused songs, including The Velvet Underground's iconic 1969 song After Hours, written by Lou Reed and performed by the band's drummer Moe Tucker, Bristol-based singer-songwriter Fenne Lilly's 2021 track Hyopcondriac, American singer-songwriter Lizzie McAlpine's 2020 song To The Mountains, American indie rock singer-songwriter Cary Brothers' 2022 song Stardust, performed in the film for Allison (Florence Pugh) by Cary himself, and more. The compilation soundtrack also features two brand new singles written and performed for the film by Florence Pugh. I Hate Myself and The Best Part showcase Pugh's captivating vocals alongside raw and heartfelt lyrics that complement the emotional turbulence of the film.

On writing these songs for the film, Florence Pugh says: "I wrote these songs for my character Allison in the movie to perform, but also as a way to process and digest her mindset and her low headspace. It was unbelievably helpful and hard; I wanted a song to reflect the self-hatred she had for herself in a way that the audience can truly understand."

The original score for the film, by Grammy Award-winning composer, musician and founding member of The National Bryce Dessner, compliments the film's emotional complexity. Guiding the listener through the story with mournful orchestrations, dream-like piano melodies and ambient soundscapes.