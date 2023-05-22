Award-winning artist, musician, composer and record producer, Gustavo Santaolalla, and composer, guitarist, music producer and performer Juan Luqui have composed the spiritual and emotional score for Wild Life from National Geographic Documentary Films. The Score will be released on Hollywood Records May 26, to coincide with the film's streaming release on Disney+ and Hulu.

Said Santaolalla of composing the Wild Life Score, "It's an honor to be involved in this inspiring love story and life story that tells the expansive story of the characters' philanthropy." Added Luqui, "The documentary showcases an epic landscape, and it was important for the music to reflect the roots of the land. The opening cue sets the blueprint of what you hear in the rest of the story." The composers incorporated the Ronroco guitar, an instrument native to the Andes Mountains, as well as to the environs of Chile where the documentary takes place. Said Santaolalla, "The Ronroco language is important to the movie, and how it connects with the characters, as well as to the emotions of their story."