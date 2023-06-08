Milan Records today releases Harmony: The Fall of Reverie (Original Soundtrack), an album of music from the narrative-driven video game by award-winning composer Lena Raine. From widely acclaimed, cult classic titles like Celeste and Chicory: A Colorful Tale to bestsellers like Minecraft and Guild Wars 2, Raine is best known for her synth-infused scores that capture the intricacies of gameplay and the player's experience. For Harmony: The Fall of Reverie, she has crafted an analog-meets-digital soundscape to reflect the player's multifaceted journey through the alternate realm of Reverie. Harmony: The Fall of Reverie is available to play now on Steam and Switch and will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S beginning Thursday, June 22.

Of the release, composer Lena Raine says, "The soundtrack to Harmony: The Fall of Reverie represents the past 3 years of my work with the talented team at DON'T NOD, developing themes & helping to shape the super detailed world of the game. Many of the tracks as they play in-game are fully dynamic progressions that follow your choices, so I have done my best to try and represent a tasteful arrangement of that music in this soundtrack release!"