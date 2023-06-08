Milan Records Announces 'Harmony: The Fall of Reverie' Soundtrack
Milan Records today releases Harmony: The Fall of Reverie (Original Soundtrack), an album of music from the narrative-driven video game by award-winning composer Lena Raine. From widely acclaimed, cult classic titles like Celeste and Chicory: A Colorful Tale to bestsellers like Minecraft and Guild Wars 2, Raine is best known for her synth-infused scores that capture the intricacies of gameplay and the player's experience. For Harmony: The Fall of Reverie, she has crafted an analog-meets-digital soundscape to reflect the player's multifaceted journey through the alternate realm of Reverie. Harmony: The Fall of Reverie is available to play now on Steam and Switch and will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S beginning Thursday, June 22.
Of the release, composer Lena Raine says, "The soundtrack to Harmony: The Fall of Reverie represents the past 3 years of my work with the talented team at DON'T NOD, developing themes & helping to shape the super detailed world of the game. Many of the tracks as they play in-game are fully dynamic progressions that follow your choices, so I have done my best to try and represent a tasteful arrangement of that music in this soundtrack release!"
Related Titles
Related People
- Jun 8Milan Records Announces 'Harmony: The Fall of Reverie' Soundtrack
- Jun 2Milan Records to Release 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Soundtrack
- Jun 2Weekly Roundup: June 2
- Jun 2WaterTower Music Announces 'Manifest' Soundtrack
- Jun 2Sony Music Announces 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Score Album
- Jun 1Platoon to Release 'Life by Ella' Soundtrack
- May 26Weekly Roundup: May 26
Enter your e-mail address to receive weekly soundtrack and film score news: