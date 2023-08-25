Today, the original motion picture soundtrack, Golda, by composer Dascha Dauenhauer, will be released via MNRK Music Group. The 22-track album will be available via all digital service providers, coinciding with the US theatrical release of the film.

Directed by the visionary Guy Nattiv, Golda is a masterpiece matched with composer Dauenhauer's genius of weaving classical composition with experimental techniques. Experimentation is the heart of the soundtrack's creation, with Dauenhauer using cow bells as pitched percussion instruments, recording a custom-made library, adding an unforgettable dimension to the score.

In Golda, the music transcends being a mere accompaniment and instead emerges as a character in its own right. As the film unfolds, the soundtrack weaves itself intricately into the story's fabric, elevating every scene and stirring the soul of the audience.

Reflecting on the score, Dascha Dauenhauer shares, "Working on the score for Golda was incredibly inspiring on many levels. The close collaboration with the director Guy Nattiv, but also the brilliant and detailed performance of the cast gave me the freedom to use the music as its own protagonist and to tell additional levels in this engaging story. The contrasts of the instrumentation, the differently tuned sound colors and the very dry mix that almost leaves a feeling of breathlessness were intended to convey an apocalyptic feeling and sort of a Requiem."

Included on the album is a cover of Leonard Cohen's "Who By Fire" by Elias Abid and Ysa. Delivering a hauntingly beautiful rendition of the song, the duo capture Cohen's masterful lyricism through their innovative yet timeless performance of this extremely poignant and spiritual song in reference to the "Un'taneh Tokef Kedushat Hayom," a Hebrew prayer chanted on Yom Kippur.