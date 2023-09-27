Hollywood Records is excited to announce the release of The Creator (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) with music by Hans Zimmer. The 12-track album is available on digital platforms on Friday, September 29th.

"Trying to ride that fine line between a blockbuster and an artistic film, there is no one better than Hans Zimmer," says director Gareth Edwards. "It was a dream come true to get to work with him and Steve Mazzaro. The music they created is the emotional heart of the movie and is very different from any of their previous scores."

The Creator will release only in theaters on Friday, September 29th.