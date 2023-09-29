Milan Records today releases the deluxe edition of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (Original Score featuring music written by composers P.T. Adamczyk and Jacek Paciorkowski for the new expansion to CD PROJEKT RED's massively popular video game. Available everywhere now, the new deluxe edition includes both the entirety of the original score as well as four never-before-released bonus tracks. Included within the release is the much-anticipated debut of "Phantom Liberty," an original vocal song written and performed by acclaimed Polish singer Dawid Podsiadło, composed by P.T. Adamczyk and orchestrated by Cyberpunk 2077 composer Marcin Przybylowicz. Previewed in the game's official launch trailer earlier this month, the track was met with immediate buzz from fans clamoring for its wide release. Now available alongside a stunning new music video, "Phantom Liberty" features as the game's closing credits theme, its moving melody and Dawid's soul-stirring vocals providing a poignant tribute to the game's narrative. Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is available now on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Of today's new bonus track "Phantom Liberty," composer P.T. Adamczyk says, "What a ride making this track was! Three different studios, multiple recording sessions, over 80 people involved in the track's production, all with one singular goal in mind - providing the story of Phantom Liberty, and in part also Cyberpunk 2077, a truly worthy musical sendoff. It not only touches on the story and relationship of the major characters of the expansion, but also includes amazing vocals from Dawid that really touch the heart. It's also kind of a love letter to the people who stuck by us through thick and thin. It's a way for us composers working on Cyberpunk 2077 to say: 'We're here, at this moment, thanks to you.' So on behalf of everyone working on this score and the CD PROJEKT RED team—thank you for playing and listening!"

Of today's release, P.T. Adamczyk continues, "With the deluxe edition of the score, you'll find four additional tracks from the expansion. 'Gate K9' was featured in a couple of promotional materials for the expansion and was picked up by the community, so we felt obligated to feature it in this version of the original score album. 'Crack De Dam Down The Middle' is a cue that accompanies one of my favorite scenes in Phantom Liberty. This scene has it all: great performances, dark vibes, netrunning, and even more of all the good stuff that make up the mood of the expansion. Then there's also 'Dreams Lost' written by my partner in crime for Phantom Liberty's score, Jacek Paciorkowski, and it's a cue that underscores one of the endings the expansion introduces into Cyberpunk 2077, and does so beautifully. Gives me chills every time. Last but not least, the aforementioned main theme by Dawid Podsiadło is also there for anyone wishing to listen to it on repeat, as I know I will for the weeks to come!"