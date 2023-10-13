Grammy-winning composer Lorne Balfe has released his first of multiple albums today tied to the upcoming original series on Netflix, Life on Our Planet. This first soundtrack showcases grand motifs to accompany the vast landscape of our planet and the creatures that dwell on it. Life on Our Planet is the story of life's epic battle to conquer and survive on planet Earth. Today there are 20 million species on our planet, yet what we see is just a snapshot in time - 99% of earth's inhabitants are lost to our deep past. The story of what happened to these dynasties - their rise and their fall  is truly remarkable. In partnership with Industrial Light & Magic, the series uses the latest technology and science to bring long extinct creatures back to life. Narrated by Morgan Freeman and from executive producer Steven Spielberg and the Emmy Award winning team behind Our Planet, this is the story of Life on Our Planet.

The remaining eight albums, which feature the underscore pertaining to each episode, will be released digitally on October 20, 2024. All albums were recorded with the incredible London Symphony Orchestra, The Royal National Orchestra, and featured Anna Lapwood on the organ which was recorded at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Working on the score Balfe says:

"It has been incredible to be a part of the making of Life on Our Planet. Being able to work on a show that reflects the passages of time musically has been an enjoyable challenge. From start to finish this project has been captivating, humbling and I've found myself on a real journey of understanding life on our planet. All the conversations around the score focused on the emotion. I spent much time researching the earliest musical instruments, such as the bone flutes discovered in ancient caves. By fusing this historical knowledge with modern electronic production techniques, I aimed to create a blend of the past and present, resulting in an auditory and visual experience that occasionally blurs the lines between the two."