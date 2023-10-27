Gardener Recordings will drop the soundtrack for the recent animated feature Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, featuring the original score from the composer for the film, Ryan Shore. The soundtrack will be available October 27, 2023.

Composed for full orchestra, choir, and featuring numerous instrumental soloists, the score features adventurous, sleuthing, and comedic themes that bolster Scooby and the gang's Halloween adventures in solving their newest mystery. Shore also composed an original song for the soundtrack, "Gum Drops, Sugar Cane," written in a rousing, upbeat 1960's style. Another cue of note is the romantic music that introduces Velma's female love interest in the film, Coco Diablo, which went viral when the film released and was a watershed moment for LGBTQ+ representation in animation.

When asked about the scoring process, Shore shares, "It's an absolute thrill to have scored my third animated Scooby-Doo! feature for my friends at Warner Bros. Each Scooby adventure presents unique characters, villains, storylines and situations for our iconic Scooby gang, and they are incredibly inspiring to score. I never would have thought I would be so fortunate to have composed so much music for Scooby-Doo! as it was one of my very favorite franchises when I was growing up!"