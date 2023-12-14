Sony Music Masterworks today releases The Crown: Season 6 (Soundtrack from the Netflix Original Series) with music by BAFTA and Ivor Novello Award-winning composer Martin Phipps. Available everywhere now, the album features score music written by Phipps for the sixth and final season of Netflix's historical drama about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Phipps reprises his role as the show's composer following his critically acclaimed scores for seasons 3, 4 and 5, which notably garnered his sixth and seventh career Emmy Award nominations. Exploring the events surrounding Princess Diana's tragic death in 1997 and the future of the monarchy, the sixth and final season of The Crown is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

Of the album, composer Martin Phipps says, "The challenge of this final season was to score the events leading up to Paris and then the arrival of William as a central character with emotion and depth, without ever being sentimental. In addition, I needed to find a way of staying true to the sound we had set up in the previous seasons, while finding a way to develop our palette as our main characters also developed. Solo French horn  the sound of a heavy crown! - and voices were central to this."