Hollywood Records, Disney Branded Television and 20th Television are excited to release Percy Jackson and the Olympians Original Series Soundtrack with themes by Bear McCreary and music by Sparks & Shadows. The first two episodes premiered Dec. 20 on Disney+, followed by new episodes weekly.

McCreary reflects on the project - "With the brilliant composers from my team at Sparks & Shadows by my side, I am honored to be a part of Disney's stellar creative team, and to help bring Rick Riordan's mythical vision to vibrant musical life. This exciting new series gave me the opportunity to embrace the kind of sweeping melodically-driven orchestral scores that always inspired me as a kid. Writing distinct and memorable themes for each character was a joy. I can't wait for the legions of fans around the world to hear this music and be transported away."