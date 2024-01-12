Milan Records today releases The Book of Clarence (Original Motion Picture Score)), an album of instrumental music composed by multifaceted talent Jeymes Samuel for his sophomore feature film. In addition to writing, directing and producing The Book of Clarence, Samuel has crafted a grandiose, orchestral score reminiscent of Hollywood's Biblical epics with choral-style vocals, bombastic drums and soaring strings. Showcasing Samuel's prowess as a bold storyteller through film and music, the score acts as both a sonic companion to the onscreen narrative as well as an anachronistic foil to the modern vocal songs featured on the film's Official Soundtrack, released today from GENEVA CLUB / Roc Nation. The Official Soundtrack includes original vocal songs written and performed by Samuel alongside hip-hop legends JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi and more. Legendary Pictures' The Book of Clarence debuts in movie theaters nationwide today via TriStar Pictures.

Of the original score, Jeymes Samuel says, "I write the music as I am writing the script. I find that music always makes its way to my film sets whether I am blasting music out loud or writing as I go, the music is always there - it is a character. The score in this film is wicked and I am really proud of it."